Israel continues to violate truce: 3 killed in Rafah, airstrikes hit parts of Gaza

The Government Media Office in Gaza said that Israeli forces committed around 19 violations of the ceasefire agreement during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of breaches to 194 since the truce began on 10 October.

Three people were killed by Israeli army fire north of Rafah city in southern Gaza, as Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement with ongoing airstrikes and heavy artillery shelling across large areas of the Strip.

The attacks coincided with the demolition of several houses in the eastern parts of Gaza City and Khan Younis.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 238 people have been killed and 600 others wounded since the ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025.

The ministry also reported the recovery of 510 bodies since the start of the truce.

It added that Israel handed over the bodies of 45 Palestinians today, bringing the total number of bodies returned to 270, of which 78 have so far been identified.

The Government Media Office reiterated that Israeli forces have carried out 19 ceasefire violations within the past day alone, bringing the total to 194 since the agreement began on 10 October.