Israel kills Palestinian in Gaza for allegedly crossing ‘yellow line’ despite ceasefire

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it had killed a Palestinian man in the northern Gaza Strip for allegedly crossing the so-called “yellow line” despite a ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the army claimed that the Palestinian posed an “imminent threat” after he allegedly crossed the yellow line and approached soldiers in northern Gaza.

The “yellow line” is the first withdrawal line outlined in the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Oct. 10. It separates areas still under Israeli military control in the east from those where Palestinians are permitted to move in the west.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza Health Ministry said that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 600 others injured by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 69,000 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

READ: Israel arrests 5 Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast