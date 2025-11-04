Israeli soldiers defend torturing Palestinian prisoner, saying they deserve thanks

A group of Israeli soldiers accused of torturing and sexually assaulting a Palestinian prisoner at Sde Teiman Prison have defended their actions and demanded to be thanked, according to Israel’s Channel 7 on Monday.

The soldiers made their remarks during a press conference held outside the Israeli Supreme Court in West Jerusalem on Sunday. In a video recording, they appeared wearing black masks to conceal their identities.

One of the soldiers, referred to as A, said: “I stand here today because I am tired of staying silent… Instead of hugs, we received accusations, and instead of thanks, there was silence.” He added: “You did not allow us to respond or explain. You gave us a show trial before the cameras and had already decided who was guilty.”

Proudly, he continued: “We will not remain silent. We will keep fighting for justice and for our families. You may have tried to break us, but you forgot that we are a force of a hundred men.”

The case dates back to last July, when a Palestinian prisoner from Gaza was severely tortured at Sde Teiman Prison, leaving him with serious injuries and a torn rectum.

Earlier on Monday, a Tel Aviv court extended the detention of the former military prosecutor, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, for three days after she authorised the release of the video showing the assault and torture, which has sparked widespread controversy.