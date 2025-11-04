Protests erupt in Greece over arrival of ship carrying Israeli tourists

Dozens of protesters gathered Monday at the port of Argostoli on the Greek island of Kefalonia to denounce the arrival of a cruise ship carrying Israeli tourists, amid heightened tensions over the war in Gaza.

Greek media reported that the vessel, the Crown Iris, docked in the morning with about 1,500 Israeli passengers on board. The ship’s arrival took place under tight police security, with reinforcements dispatched from Athens and Patras to prevent disturbances.

Authorities temporarily closed roads around the port, while tourists were transferred by buses to designated sites on the island, according to local reports.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Freedom for Palestine,” accusing Israel of committing atrocities in Gaza.

Similar demonstrations took place last week when the same cruise ship docked at the ports of Patras and Kalamata on Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula.

The protests come amid growing public anger in parts of Greece over the ongoing war in Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths since October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities.