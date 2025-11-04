Sudan’s defense minister calls for mass mobilization against paramilitary RSF

Sudan’s defense minister called Tuesday for a mass popular mobilization against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid deadly fighting in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, Anadolu reports.

In statements carried by local media, Lt. Gen Yassin Ibrahim Yassin described military preparations against the rebel group as a “legitimate national right” given the crimes committed by the RSF, particularly in the city of El-Fasher, capital of the North Darfur state.

He stressed that while the government welcomes peace initiatives and international mediation, it will continue to prepare for “the people’s battle” to defend Sudan’s unity and security.

The RSF captured El-Fasher on Oct. 26 and carried out massacres of civilians, according to local and international organizations, triggering warnings that the takeover could cement a geographic partition of the war-torn country.

