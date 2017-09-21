Espanol / English

Middle East Near You

UK: Balfour Declaration was a catastrophe

UK spokesman acknowledges Balfour was a Nakba for Palestinians during a television interview
September 21, 2017 at 4:42 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UK, Videos & Photo Stories

Britain acknowledges that the Balfour Declaration was a Nakba, or catastrophe, for the Palestinians, the government’s Arabic spokesman Edwin Samuel has said.

In a television interview with Al-Ghad Al-Araby television station, Samuel maintained that apologising and recognising the State of Palestine is detrimental to the settlement of the conflict.

“Britain’s position is that an apology and recognition of an unrealised Palestinian state does not help the situation,” he said.

British policy has been consistent for a long time; two independent states, with justice and security as a result of direct negotiations between the parties.

“Britain maintains its position that East Jerusalem is an occupied city,” he added. “There is no alternative to a two-state solution.”

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on the United Kingdom to apologise to the Palestinian people for the Balfour Declaration, to provide compensation and to recognise the State of Palestine.

Read: UK government should ‘apologise’ to Palestinians for Balfour Declaration

Categories
Europe & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUKVideos & Photo Stories
Register for the conference: Palestine, Britain and the Balfour Declaration 100 years on
  • Fasdunkle

    Provide compensation? For what?

    • Ismail Oliver

      for your terror against unarmed ppl, oh and for being a thief

    • Helen4Yemen

      Germany got off easy. Let it retrieve its Jews from Palestine and we will pay money to the extortionists.

  • ricck lineheart

    The Balfour Declartion was and IS a disaster beyond anything its designers could have ever dreamed . It is today seen by many as the most unstable region in the world . The U.K. and the U.S. have adopted a regime of never satisfied always angry and murderous threatening people . Allowed to steal land from anyone and in any direction their dictator points using the U.S./ NATO military might .

    • Fasdunkle

      lol, don’t be so dramatic

    • Fred Mace

      Spot on

    • Mike Abramov

      Sir – This is your opinion, not a fact.

      The situation in Israel/Palestine is much more complicated than that. For one thing, i.5 million Arabs live in Israel, work in Israel, their kids go to school in Israel, they go out together, and live as neighbours. If the Arabs in Israel felt so strongly about supporting the West Bank, would they not move to the West Bank.

      • Helen4Yemen

        What the Ashkenazi bandit calls “Israel” is
        Palestine. Care to tell me how this European more
        than any other Europeans belongs on that land?
        You are so f-ing arrogant that you are making a
        judgement on the Palestinians that the white man
        did not manage to murder and to expel. What is so
        complicated about this colonial project than other
        colonial settlers of Arab lands?
        _________________
        Benny Morris interview – Haaretz – 2004
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        “The revised book is a double-edged sword. It is based on
        many documents that were not available to me when I
        wrote the original book, most of them from the Israel
        Defense Forces Archives. What the new material shows is
        that there were far more Israeli acts of massacre
        than I had previously thought. To my surprise, there were
        also many cases of rape. In the months of
        April-May 1948, units of the Haganah [the pre-state
        defense force that was the precursor of the IDF] were given
        operational orders that stated explicitly that they were to
        uproot the villagers, expel them and destroy the villages
        themselves.
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        In Acre four soldiers raped a girl and murdered her
        and her father. In Jaffa, soldiers of the Kiryati Brigade
        raped one girl and tried to rape several
        more. At Hunin, which is in the Galilee, two girls were
        raped and then murdered. There were one or two
        cases of rape at Tantura, south of Haifa. There was
        one case of rape at Qula, in the center of the
        country. At the village of Abu Shusha, near Kibbutz Gezer
        [in the Ramle area] there were four female prisoners, one
        of whom was raped a number of times. And there
        were other cases. Usually more than one soldier was
        involved. usually there were one or two Palestinian
        girls. In a large proportion of the cases the event
        ended with murder. Because neither the victims nor the
        rapists liked to report these events, we have to assume that
        the dozen cases of rape that were reported, which
        I found, are not the whole story. They are just the tip of the
        iceberg.”
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        In some cases four or five people were executed, in others
        the numbers were 70, 80, 100. There was also a great deal
        of arbitrary killing. Two old men are spotted walking in a
        field – they are shot. A woman is found in an abandoned
        village – she is shot. There are cases such as the village of
        Dawayima [in the Hebron region], in which a column
        entered the village with all guns blazing and killed anything
        that moved.
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        “The worst cases were Saliha (70-80 killed), Deir Yassin
        (100-110), Lod (250), Dawayima (hundreds) and perhaps
        Abu Shusha (70). There is no unequivocal proof of a
        large-scale massacre at Tantura, but war crimes
        were perpetrated there. At Jaffa there was a
        massacre about which nothing had been known
        until now. The same at Arab al Muwassi, in the north.
        About half of the acts of massacre were part of
        Operation Hiram [in the north, in October 1948]: at Safsaf,
        Saliha, Jish, Eilaboun, Arab al Muwasi, Deir al Asad, Majdal
        Krum, Sasa. In Operation Hiram there was a unusually high
        concentration of executions of people against a wall or next
        to a well in an orderly fashion.
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        “That can’t be chance. It’s a pattern. Apparently, various
        officers who took part in the operation understood that the
        expulsion order they received permitted them to do these
        deeds in order to encourage the population to take to the
        roads. The fact is that no one was punished for these acts
        of murder. Ben-Gurion silenced the matter. He covered up
        for the officers who did the massacres.”
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        One of the revelations in the book is that on October 31,
        1948, the commander of the Northern Front, Moshe
        Carmel, issued an order in writing to his units to expedite
        the removal of the Arab population. Carmel took this action
        immediately after a visit by Ben-Gurion to the Northern
        Command in Nazareth. There is no doubt in my mind that
        this order originated with Ben-Gurion. Just as the expulsion
        order for the city of Lod, which was signed by Yitzhak
        Rabin, was issued immediately after Ben-Gurion visited the
        headquarters of Operation Dani [July 1948].”
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        “From April 1948, Ben-Gurion is projecting a message of
        transfer. There is no explicit order of his in writing, there is
        no orderly comprehensive policy, but there is an
        atmosphere of [population] transfer. The transfer idea is in
        the air. The entire leadership understands that this is the
        idea. The officer corps understands what is required of
        them. Under Ben-Gurion, a consensus of transfer is
        created.”
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        “Of course Ben-Gurion was a transferist. He understood
        that there could be no Jewish state with a large and hostile
        Arab minority in its midst. There would be no such state. It
        would not be able to exist.”
        ……………………………………………………………………..
        “Ben-Gurion was right. If he had not done what he did, a
        state would not have come into being. That has to be clear.
        It is impossible to evade it. Without the uprooting of the
        Palestinians, a Jewish state would not have arisen here.”
        That is what Zionism faced. A Jewish state would not have
        come into being without the uprooting of 700,000
        Palestinians. Therefore it was necessary to uproot them.
        There was no choice but to expel that population. It was
        necessary to cleanse the hinterland and cleanse the border
        areas and cleanse the main roads.
        ……………………………………………………………………..

        https://www.counterpunch.ORG/2004/01/16/an-interview-with-benny-morris/

        • Mike Abramov

          You told me f..k off. Why are you still communicating with me?

          • Helen4Yemen

            Because I had forgotten to block you. BLOCKED!

      • Helen4Yemen

        And why is this white man on that land? Is he a “Hebrew” at 0.% Middle East ancestry?

        Alan Dershowitz
        99.9% European
        0% Middle Eastern
        https://web.archive.ORG/web/20170605012758/https://www-tc.pbs.ORG/weta/finding-your-roots/files/2014/11/AlanDershowitzDNA.jpg

  • Fred Mace

    Did our PM know this? its just she called the terrorists ‘Remarkable Country’!!! didn’t she?

  • Helen4Yemen

    Balfour 1917: “His Majesty’s Government view with favor the
    establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish
    people, and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the
    achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that
    nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious
    rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the
    rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country. ”

    Balfour 1919: For in Palestine we do not propose even to go
    through the form of consulting the wishes of the present
    inhabitants of the country. The four great powers are committed to
    Zionism and Zionism, be it right or wrong, good or bad, is rooted in
    age-long tradition, in present needs, in future hopes, of far
    profounder import than the desires and prejudices of the 700,000
    Arabs who now inhabit that ancient land.

  • Helen4Yemen

    Letter from President Nasser of Egypt to President Kennedy – 1961

    He who does not own has made a promise to he who does not deserve.
    Then, both ” he who does not own” and ” he who does not deserve ” were
    able, through force and deceit, to usurp the right of the legitimate owner
    and take away from him what he owned and deserved. This is the true
    picture of the Balfour Declaration: Britain’s pledge, promising to establish
    in a land she does not own, but is owned by the Arab people of Palestine
    – a Jewish hone in Palestine. On the individual basis – Mr. President
    – not to speak of the international basis, the picture as such shows a clear
    case of larceny in which any ordinary court can convict those responsible.

    Unfortunately, Mr. President, the United States, in this case, has placed
    its entire weight in a scale other than that of justice and law, against every
    principle of American freedom and American democracy. Regretfully, the
    motive behind this was local political considerations that had nothing to do
    with American principles or even with American interest on its international
    level. Endeavor to win the Jewish votes in the Presidential elections was the
    local motive. One of the former American Ambassadors in the region wrote
    that when your predecessor Mr. Harry S. Truman concentrated his full force –
    and in this he had of course the power of his grave position as head of the
    American nation – against the obvious right in the future of Palestine, he
    had no argument to the responsible officials who drew his attention to
    the seriousness of his attitude, except the remark:

    Do the Arabs have any votes in the American Presidential elections ?

  • Scotas Hawwa

    It is unbelievable that the English people/government gained more wisdom now to regret the Balfour Declaration when that option was available to them then, not to make the “Declaration” as it is now! The same goes with harry Truman who approved of the Jewish state. Needless to say the Palestinian leadership then was as corrupt as it is now with Abbas and his alike. So why the regret?