Joint Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee ‘concerned’ by West’s oppression of pro-Palestine protests

The ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Developments in the Gaza Strip has expressed “concern” about the measures taken against peaceful demonstrators in Western countries to demand an end to the aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip and the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

This came in a meeting held yesterday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, chaired by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah. The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Turkiye, as well as Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, and Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, were among those in attendance.

The officials discussed intensifying joint Arab and Islamic work to reach an immediate cessation to end the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and ensure the protection of civilians, in addition to continuing all efforts aimed at international recognition of an independent Palestinian State to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people and sustainable and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.

They also discussed working on taking the necessary steps to implement the two-state solution and international bodies recognising the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

They categorically rejected attempts to displace Palestinian and remove from them their land and called on the international community to impose sanctions on Israel, including stopping arms sales to the occupation state.

Israeli officials should be held accountable for the crimes they have committed against Palestinians, the ministers said, and settle terrorism must be stopped.

