Espanol / English

Middle East Near You

Qatar to open embassy in Iraq next year

December 19, 2017 at 2:41 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News, Qatar
Image of Qasim Al-Araji [Alghadeer Satellite Channel/Facebook]
Qasim Al-Araji, Iraqi Interior Minister [Alghadeer Satellite Channel/Facebook]
 December 19, 2017 at 2:41 pm

Qatar is planning to open an embassy in Baghdad next year, the country’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani announced on Sunday.

Speaking during a meeting with Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim Al-Araji in Doha, the Qatari head of state discussed the reconstruction of Iraq following the defeat of Daesh in addition to contributions to these efforts by friendly nations.

The two sides also discussed the coordination of efforts in the fight against terror and terrorist ideas with the aim of strengthening joint Arab security, a statement released by Iraq said.

Iraq refused to take sides during the Gulf crisis that broke out in June when a Saudi-led group of Arab countries severed ties with Qatar and accused it of supporting terrorism. Doha repeatedly denied the accusations, saying its sovereignty was under attack.

FM: Iraq opposes Qatar blockade

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNewsQatar