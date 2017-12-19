Qatar to open embassy in Iraq next year

Qatar is planning to open an embassy in Baghdad next year, the country’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani announced on Sunday.

Speaking during a meeting with Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim Al-Araji in Doha, the Qatari head of state discussed the reconstruction of Iraq following the defeat of Daesh in addition to contributions to these efforts by friendly nations.

The two sides also discussed the coordination of efforts in the fight against terror and terrorist ideas with the aim of strengthening joint Arab security, a statement released by Iraq said.

Iraq refused to take sides during the Gulf crisis that broke out in June when a Saudi-led group of Arab countries severed ties with Qatar and accused it of supporting terrorism. Doha repeatedly denied the accusations, saying its sovereignty was under attack.

FM: Iraq opposes Qatar blockade