Israel strikes Gaza in ‘effort to destroy tunnel’

January 14, 2018 at 3:27 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians hold rescue operations after Israel destroyed a cross-border tunnel linking the blockaded Gaza Strip to Israeli territory on 3 November 2017 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
Reuters reports the Israeli military as saying on Sunday that it had destroyed a cross-border tunnel that ran from Gaza into Israel and Egypt, allegedly dug by the Hamas.

Residents in Gaza said Israeli jets bombed an area east of the southern town of Rafah, by the Egyptian and Israeli borders, late on Saturday night. Israel confirmed the attack immediately after, but gave no details until Sunday.

“We understand this was a terror tunnel because it runs underneath strategic facilities,” Israeli military spokesman Colonel Jonathan Conricus said, referring to gas and fuel pipelines, as well as an army position it ran under.

“It could also have served to transfer terrorists from the Gaza strip into Egypt in order to attack Israeli targets from Egypt.”

Hamas did not comment.

63 Gaza border tunnels destroyed in 2017: Egyptian army

Conricus said the tunnel destroyed Saturday was dug by key operatives of Hamas and was 1.5 km long (about one mile), penetrating 80 metres (260 feet) under the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Israel and into Egypt.

“It is definitely a possibility that an attack was imminent,” Conricus said, but would not elaborate further.

Kerem Shalom, the main passage point for goods entering Gaza, was shut down on Saturday before the Israeli attack.

 

During the last Gaza war, in 2014, Hamas fighters used dozens of tunnels to blindside Israel’s superior forces. The Israeli military said it has destroyed three such tunnels in the past two months, but that it was not seeking escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the tunnel was a “major terrorism infrastructure belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “Hamas must understand that we will not allow these attacks to continue and that we will respond with even greater force,” he told reporters before boarding a flight to India.

Israel has been constructing a sensor-equipped underground wall along the 60-km (36-mile) Gaza border, aiming to complete the $1.1 billion project by mid-2019.

  • DEADP00L

    They literally bombed Egyptian territory. This is a violation of the peace treaty with Egypt.

  • Helen4Yemen

    Rep. Hank Johnson (D., Ga.)

    EUROPEAN TERMITES arriving on Arab land.

    ♦ There has been a steady [stream],
    almost like termites can get into a residence and
    eat before you know that you’ve been eaten up
    and you fall in on yourself, there has been settlement
    activity that has marched forward with impunity and
    at an ever increasing rate to the point where it has
    become alarming,

    ♦ It has come to the point that occupation,
    with highways that cut through Palestinian land, with
    walls that go up, with the inability or the restriction,
    with the illegality of Palestinians being able to travel
    on those roads and those roads cutting off Palestinian
    neighborhoods from each other, and then with the
    building of walls and the building of check points that
    restrict movement of Palestinians. We’ve gotten to
    the point where the thought of a Palestinian
    homeland gets further and further removed from
    reality.

    ♦ You see one home after another being
    appropriated by Jewish people who come in to claim
    that land just because somebody did not spend the
    night there. The home their [Palestinian] ancestors
    lived in for generations becomes an Israeli home and
    a flag goes up, the Palestinians are barred from flying
    flags in their own neighborhoods.

    • kirby1

      This is the same congressman who expressed a fear in 2010 that the island of Guam might capsize if it were overpopulated.

  • Helen4Yemen

    America is paying Egypt and Jordan billions of money to keep peace

    with the murderers of Arabs. Between Egypt and Jordan, they have

    a combined population of 100,000,000, 25% of total Arab population. Why

    anybody would want peace with the most dreadful occupiers of Arab land?

    I just do not understand it. Yes, money can buy a lot of things and it

    has bought the cooperation of the Egyptian and Jordanian

    governments with the enemy.

    https://i.imgur.COM/9o9f54j.png