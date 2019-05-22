Germany’s decision to equate BDS with anti-Semiitism is ‘immoral’

Germany’s decision to equate the boycott of Israel with anti-Semitism “violates international law”, “international legitimacy” and is “immoral”, the Boycott Campaign – Palestine said in a statement today.

“This immoral decision violates as well human rights, freedom of expression and the right of people to support the oppressed around the world,” the movement added.

BCP warned that this decision “will give immunity and strengthen the occupation and encourage it to continue to commit further crimes and apartheid acts against the Palestinian people.”

Last week, German parliament – known as the Bundestag – voted to accept a motion defining BDS as anti-Semitic. The motion, “Resist the BDS Movement – Fighting Antisemitism,” was sponsored by the Bundestag’s two largest parties – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian-Democratic Union and the Social Democrat party – as well as the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party.

This decision, BCP said, comes at a time when Germany should be putting pressure on Israel “to comply with the resolutions of international legitimacy and end the occupation”.

“We call on the German parliament to immediately reverse the decision and support any popular action against any occupation around the world, especially the Israeli occupation, which continues to commit war crimes and genocide against the defenseless Palestinian people,” the BCP concluded.

