Greenblatt says history will judge PA harshly

US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt has urged the Palestinian Authority (PA) to stop its boycott of the American administration and participate in the economic conference being held in Bahrain next month.

Following the PA’s announcement that it is boycotting the conference, Greenblatt said: “It is difficult to understand why the Palestinian Authority would reject a workshop designed to discuss a vision with the potential to radically transform lives and put people on a path toward a brighter future.”

Speaking to Israel Hayoum, he said that the conference titled “Peace to Prosperity” will focus on economic programmes to complement the political component of the US peace place dubbed the “deal of the century”.

According to the Israeli paper, Greenblatt added: “By encouraging Palestinians to reject the workshop, the PA is shamefully trying to block their path toward a better future.”

“History will judge the Palestinian Authority harshly for passing up any opportunity that could give the Palestinians something so very different, and something so very positive, compared to what they have today.”

The PA has refused to take part in the conference saying it is a prelude to US attempts to enforce a peace deal which takes away the Palestinian right to self-determination and does not provide for the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

“Any economic plan without political horizons will lead nowhere,” PA spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said. “Palestinians will not accept any proposals which do not include a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.”