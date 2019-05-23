UAE welcomes participation of ‘friendly’ countries in probe into attack on oil tankers

The UAE welcomed on Wednesday the participation of “friend and brother” countries in the probe into the attacks that targeted four oil tankers near its territorial waters.

In a statement, the ministry of foreign and international cooperation said that “the eagerness of our international partners to participate in the probes and bring efforts together helps to produce unbiased and transparent outcomes.”

The statement said that this what the UAE is looking for throughout this investigation.

According to the statement, the ministry said that the “joint investigations prove that the international community is eager to protect the sea navigation, international trade movement and safety of energy supplies.”