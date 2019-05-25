Algeria: 77 candidates apply to run for presidency

The Algerian Interior Ministry announced that 77 people, including heads of three political parties, have expressed their desire to run for the presidential elections scheduled for 4 July.

The ministry said in a statement that “the provisional outcome of the process of handing over the forms of subscription of individual signatures of those wishing to run for the presidential elections has registered the submission of 77 letters of intention, distributed as follows: 74 independent candidates and three political parties, namely the National Republican Alliance, the Future Front, and the Algerian Front for Development, Freedom and Justice.”

The statement added that those concerned “benefited from special quotas for subscription forms in accordance with the legal provisions in force,” pointing out that this process “is ongoing in good conditions.”

The legal deadlines for filing letters of candidature at the level of the Constitutional Council expire today.

Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah signed a presidential decree on 9 April calling on candidates to come forward.

In recent months, Algeria has witnessed peaceful popular demonstrations calling for regime change. This led to the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from his position on 2 April. However, the popular movement is still ongoing. The participants affirm their commitment to continue the demonstrating until they achieve their aims and the former regime’s figures are held accountable for their crimes and they are stopped from entering power.