Algerian students continue anti-regime demonstrations

Algerian students on Tuesday demonstrated in capital Algiers – and in other cities – to demand the departure of government officials close to the regime of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, reports Anadolu Agency.

Security forces broke up a student sit-in outside the government’s headquarters in Algiers, leading to limited clashes. No injuries have been reported.

The capital also saw thousands of students and faculty members staged demonstrations near the University of Algiers, where they chanted slogans against Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui and his caretaker government.

They also chanted slogans against interim President Abdelkader Bensalah and demanded the cancellation of presidential polls slated for July 4.

The 82-year-old Bouteflika announced his resignation early last month following weeks of popular demonstrations against his 20-year rule.