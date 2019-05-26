Iran expresses to expand cooperation with Iraq

Iraqi President Barham Salih and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Saturday discussed “prevention of war and reduction of tension in the region,” according to an official statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

During his official visit to Iraq, Zarif also discussed recent regional and international developments as well as to find political solutions to current crises, said the Iraqi Presidency.

Iranian top diplomat renewed his country’s support for Iraq in various fields by expressing the desire to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Salih, for his part, expressed hope to strengthen relations with Iran, Muslim world and Arab countries as he highlighted his country’s vision to establish a balanced relationship with neighbouring countries on the basis of common interests for the stability in the region.

