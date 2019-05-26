Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar’s state-backed group and PSG owner in talks for stake in Leeds United

Head Coach of South Korea National Team Uli Stielike gestures during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifying group A football match between Qatar and South Korea at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar on 13 June, 2017 [Mohamed Farag/Anadolu Agency]
Qatar Sports Investments, a state-backed body founded by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is in discussions to buy a stake in English soccer club Leeds United, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the talks, Reuters reported.

The state-backed group, which owns French club Paris St Germain, was seeking as much as a controlling stake in Leeds United in a deal that would mark Qatar’s entrance to English football, FT reported.

“Qatar Sports Investments will be entering English Football, and Leeds is the club of their choice,” the report quoted a source as having said, adding that Qatar has been looking at entering English football for the last two years.

Leeds United is holding talks with at least six investors, including the Qatar group, according to the report. Qatar Sports Investments and Leeds United did not return calls for comment on the FT report.

