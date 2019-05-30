Portuguese / Spanish / English

US delegation in Israel to discuss Bahrain conference

Jared Kushner, (R) Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, and Jason Greenblatt, advisor to Trump on Israel on 14 February, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
Senior US presidential advisor Jared Kushner arrived in Israel last night to discuss the upcoming economic conference in Bahrain and the so called “deal of the century”.

The American delegation which accompanied Kushner included Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook.

Israeli TV Channel 13 reported that the officials immediately started meetings with senior Israeli officials and they are expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.

This visit comes after the team visited Morocco in an effort to persuade Rabat to take part in the US-led Bahrain conference which is being held at the end of June and which is the first step towards the implementation of the “deal of the century”.

Israeli media has reported that a delegation of about 200 Israeli businessmen headed by the Israeli finance minister are to represent Israel at the “Peace to Prosperity” conference in Manama on 25-26 June.

