Kushner visits Jordan, Morocco, Israel ahead of Bahrain summit

US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, visited Morocco on Tuesday and Jordan yesterday to rally support for the “deal of the century” peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians.

The trip comes as the US prepares to launch the “Peace to Prosperity” conference in the Bahraini capital, Manama, next month, while will “encourage investing capital in the West Bank, Gaza, and the region”.

Kushner is accompanied by Mideast negotiator, Jason Greenblatt, and US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook.

Kushner and his accompanying delegation arrived in Israel yesterday evening where they will meet Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

