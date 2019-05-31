Hamas: Quds Day ‘an opportunity to reunite nation’

Hamas said Quds Day is an opportunity to reunite the nation and remind it of its role in the Palestinian issue, calling on all Arabs and Muslims to work to liberate Palestine and lift the injustice imposed on its people.

In a statement ahead of the annual event which is marked on the last Friday of Ramadan, Hamas greeted all supporters of the Palestinian cause and the resistance.

The movement stressed that it is committed to resistance and national unity as the only way to liberate Palestine. Adding that the Palestinian cause and resistance face an unprecedented wave of hostility, conspiracy and abandonment from several parties.

It called on all Arab and Muslim nations to unite against the US’ plans to eradicate the Palestinian cause.

Thousands have marched in Iran and Iraq in support of Jerusalem to mark Quds Day.

Quds Day 2019: resistance will triumph