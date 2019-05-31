Iran, Iraq Quds Day protests in support of Palestinians

Tens of thousands of Iranians marking the annual Quds Day in the Islamic Republic today condemned a planned Middle East peace plan touted by US President Donald Trump as the “deal of the century”, Reuters reported.

State television said state-sponsored marches were being held in 950 communities across Iran and showed demonstrators carrying banners with slogans such as “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine” and “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.

Marchers also set fire to a Trump mask and Israeli and US flags, according to pictures on Iranian news websites.

The US announced in a joint statement with Bahrain earlier this month that Manama will host an economic workshop. The White House said that the workshop was aiming to “encourage investing capital in the West Bank, Gaza, and the region,” describing it “the first phase of the US sponsored ‘deal of the century’ plan.”

Israel journalist: ‘The deal of the century is the joke of century’

Palestinian officials and businessmen have refused to take part in the conference which Iran said would be a failure.

Iraq too witnessed Quds Day protests. “Al-Quds Day in Baghdad, in other Iraqi provinces, and across the world, expresses rejection of the ‘deal of the century’, which is being planned by Trump in order to dissolve the Palestinian cause,” said Mo’een Al-Kathem, a member of Baghdad’s provincial council.

The Iraqi militiamen marched in combat fatigues but were unarmed and did not showcase military