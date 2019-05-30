Khamenei: US’ ‘deal of the century’ doomed to fail

Iran’s Supreme Guide Ali Khamenei said yesterday that the US’ peace plan for the Palestine-Israel conflict is doomed to fail, Iranian news agency Fars reported.

During a meeting with Iranian university professors and elites in Tehran, Khamenei said: “This plan is doomed to fail despite the plans made by the US and its collaborators to pass it.”

“Defending the oppressed Palestinian people is based on religious duties in addition to the humanitarian side of their cause.”

Regarding the ongoing tension with the US, he said that his country would not talk with the US administration.

“Talks are an American tactic aimed at putting more pressure on the Islamic Republic,” he said.

Iran does not seek to acquire nuclear weapon, he added, “because this is haram”, against Islam.

Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in recent months since American unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal signed with Iran in 2015 and then imposed “unprecedented sanctions” on Tehran crippling its economy.