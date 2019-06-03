Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden

June 3, 2019 at 3:52 am | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Houthi loyalists chant slogans during a rally to mark the fourth anniversary of the war on March 26, 2019 in Sana'a, Yemen. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone attack on a military parade for Saudi-led coalition forces in the port city of Aden, the group’s Al Masirah TV said early on Monday, Reuters reports.

The Saudi-owned Al-Hadath channel later quoted sources that the air defences shot down a drone west of Aden.

There was no official comment from Saudi Arabia or the coalition. Local officials told Reuters that the coalition foiled an attack targeting one of its military camps in Aden.

No details were provided on any possible casualties.

