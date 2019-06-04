Tunisian “Renaissance” condemns the violence against protesters in Khartoum

The Tunisian Renaissance movement on Tuesday condemned the violence against protestors outside the General Headquarters of the Sudanese army, expressing full solidarity with the peaceful movement in Sudan, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I strongly condemn the crime committed against the peaceful protestors and the Sudanese people,” she said in a statement.

Al Nahda also expressed “its full solidarity with the peaceful movement in Sudan and the aspiration of the Sudanese people for freedom and democracy and their principled rejection of the legitimate popular demands of violence and weapons.”

And called for “dialogue and non-imposition of solutions by force, and to elected civil rule.”

Sudanese security forces stormed the sit-in in central Khartoum early on Monday and forcibly removed it, opposition forces said, killing at least 35 people.

While the Sudanese military council dismissed the deliberate sit-in of Khartoum, saying that it targeted only the area of ​​Colombia adjacent to the sit-in, which he described as “dangerous criminal focus.”

The sit-in began in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum on April 6 to demand the removal of Omar al-Bashir, and was completed to press the military junta to speed up the handover of power to civilians.