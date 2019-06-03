European Commission urges Sudan’s leaders to hand power over to civilians

The European Commission today called on Sudan’s military leaders to accelerate the transfer of power to a civilian leadership and allow civilians to protest peacefully.

The European Commission’s spokesperson stated: “We are following the current developments in Sudan, including today’s attacks carried out against civilian protesters. We call on the Transitional Military Council to act wisely and respect citizens’ right to freedom of expression.”

Sudanese opposition alliance today announced the indefinite suspension of talks with the country’s TMC, after security forces moved in to clear the main protest camp near the army headquarters in the capital.

In a statement, the Change and Freedom alliance held the TMC responsible for the attack on the protesters.

“We here declared the stop of the negotiations with the TMC and we hold the council responsible for the planning and implementation of this massacre that led to the killing of at least 13 protesters and the injury of hundreds of them,” the statement said.

Protesters blocked roads with burning tyres and stones in response to the army’s actions.

