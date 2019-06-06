Abbas: Palestinian people will remain steadfast on their land

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday laid a wreath at the tomb of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Wafa news agency reported Abbas saying: “We ask God that Eid would return to us when we liberate our country, establish our independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, and overcome all conspiracies against our cause, including the deal of the century and others. All of the conspiracies will go to hell, and our people will remain steadfast on their land in the face of all these.”

Last month the US announced that it would be rolling out the first stage of it’s Middle East peace plan dubbed the ‘deal of the century’ in an economic forum in Bahrain. The “Peace to Prosperity” conference aims to encourage “investment in the Palestinian territories” ahead of the revelation of further details of the peace plan.

The Palestinian Authority and businessmen have refused to take part in the conference.

American officials recently told Reuters that the economic workshop would bring together government officials and business leaders in an effort “to jump-start the economic portion of the peace initiative, which is also expected to include proposals for resolving thorny political issues at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

However the announcement of further details of the peace deal have been postponed as a result of the political chaos in Israel. Last week the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, voted to dissolve itself triggering new elections.