New evidence confirms Israel Police shot MK Ayman Odeh in Umm Al-Hiran

Newly-published evidence confirms that Israeli police shot MK Ayman Odeh with a sponge-tipped bullet during a demolition raid in Umm Al-Hiran in 2017, reported +972 Magazine.

Carried out by the London-based Forensic Architecture research centre, the investigation concluded that Odeh was shot in the head, in contrast to repeated claims made by the police that the lawmaker had been hit by a stone thrown by one of the protesters.

According to a digital analysis based on footage provided by the police, journalists and activists, Odeh was hit just moments after police shot local resident Yacoub Abu Al-Qiyan on 18 January 2017.

Abu Al-Qiyan was shot as he drove in his own car, causing him to lose control and drive into police officers, killing one. While authorities claimed the incident was an Daesh-inspired “terror attack”, the latest investigation confirms previous reports that Al-Qiyan lost control of his vehicle after being shot.

According to +972 Magazine, “the latest report supports the version of the events as described by MK Odeh and additional activists who were also shot by sponge-tipped bullets, while suggesting that the Police Internal Investigations Department withheld crucial information from the attorneys representing the Abu Al-Qi’an [Al-Qiyan] family.”

A spokesperson for the Police Internal Investigations Department “had not responded to a request for comment on the new allegations raised by the investigation by publication time.”

The investigation will be screened in full between 3 June and 22 September at New York’s Whitney Museum as part of the Whitney Biennial.