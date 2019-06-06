Turkish president congratulates South Africa’s leader

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated his South African counterpart Wednesday in a phone call, Anadolu reports.

Cyril Ramaphosa, 66, a former anti-apartheid activist and trade union leader, was sworn in Saturday as the country’s sixth democratically elected president.

Ramaphosa pledged to revitalize the nation’s stagnating economy, create jobs and rid the country of corruption, which is widespread.

Read: ‘The Red Sea of Turkey’ in danger of waste

He has also named a new Cabinet, 50% of which are women.

“For the first time in the history of our country, half of all ministers are women,” he said in a televised address to the nation last month.

Ramaphosa said he reduced the number of ministers to 28 from 36 by combining a number of posts in a bid to cut spending and promote greater coherence, better coordination and improved efficiency.