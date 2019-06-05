Portuguese / Spanish / English

‘The Red Sea of Turkey’ in danger of waste

Samandag coast, which is becoming a popular destination for diving tourism in recent years, is facing the danger caused by underwater wastes
June 5, 2019
 June 5, 2019 at 8:49 pm
A diver with a flashlight descends into the water at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A view from the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Sebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
Plastic bottles are seen on the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
Plastic bottles are seen on the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A diver with a flashlight descends into the water at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A diver with a flashlight descends into the water at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A diver with a flashlight descends into the water at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A ball and various wastes are seen on the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A diver with a flashlight descends into the water at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A view from the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Sebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A diver with a flashlight descends into the water at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A diver with a flashlight descends into the water at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A diver with a flashlight descends into the water at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
Plastic bottles are seen on the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
Plastic bottles are seen on the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
Plastic bottles are seen on the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
A view from the seabed at the Samandag diving site off the coasts of Samandag, near the Turkey – Syria border, in Hatay province of Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Sebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
