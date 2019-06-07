Ethiopian PM to visit Sudan as mediator

TV Channel Extra News reported that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will visit Sudan to mediate between the National Transitional Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

On Monday, reports circulated about attempts to break the sit-ins of the protestors in the Sudanese capital, during which many protestors were killed while others were injured. The Military Junta confirmed the area used for the protests was open to demonstrators and they were not denied access to it.