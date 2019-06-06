Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Sudan

June 6, 2019 at 8:00 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, News, Sudan, Turkey
Turkish Airlines has cancelled its flight scheduled for June 6 to Sudan’s capital Khartoum due to tensions brewing in the country, it said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkey’s flag carrier previously canceled its flight from Istanbul to Khartoum at 2025 hours (1725GMT) on June 4 and another flight scheduled for 0030 hours (2130GMT) on June 5.

Some airlines in Egypt and the UAE have also cancelled their planned flights to the country due to ongoing political crisis.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced the “removal” of President Omar al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

Government forces in Khartoum have engaged in a violent crackdown since Monday morning when they broke up a long-running sit-in by pro-democracy protesters outside military headquarters.

The death toll from a government crackdown on protesters in Sudan’s capital climbed to 108 on Wednesday.

Sudan: 40 protesters’ bodies found in Nile

