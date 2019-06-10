Saudi anger as Qatar links it to terrorism

Saudi activists have hit back after a former Qatari official recalled that 15 of the 19 people who carried out the 9/11 attacks in the US were Saudis, adding that he wondered how many Saudis were amongst the ranks of Daesh.

Former Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hamad Bin Jassim said he thought that “most of them [Daesh fighters] from Saudi.”

Saudi social media activists launched a campaign against Bin Jassim. One of the hashtags used by the campaigners read: “Hamad Bin Jassim abuses the Saudi people.”

Qatari campaigners responded to the Saudis, stressing that Bin Jassim’s remarks are facts and he did not demonise Saudis as they have been doing to Qataris. They went on to highlight comments made by Saudi officials which accuse Qatar of being a base for Daesh.

