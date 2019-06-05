Qatar FM: Saudi-led axis hindering resolution of crisis

“Intransigence” on the part of a Saudi-led bloc of states is hindering efforts to resolve an ongoing crisis in inter-Arab relations, a spokeswoman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

In an interview conducted by Anadolu Agency to mark the passage of two years since the crisis erupted, Lolwah al-Khater said:

Continuation of the crisis will undermine the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and make the violation of human rights the new status quo.

On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain all abruptly severed ties with Doha.

Imposing a collective embargo on Qatar, the Saudi-led axis accused Doha of supporting terrorist groups – allegations Qatar vociferously denies.

“Qatar doesn’t want to see this division continue,” Al-Khater told Anadolu Agency. “The familial ties binding the Gulf States remain intact despite the continuation of the crisis for the two years now.”

READ: With cows, chickens and greenhouses, Qatar takes on regional boycott

Despite the crisis, the spokeswoman said, Doha “remains committed to military and security-related cooperation [with fellow Arab states] at both the regional and international levels”.

Al-Khater went on to commend ongoing mediation efforts by Kuwait aimed at resolving the crisis.

“Kuwait has spared no effort to find a solution and bring the views of both sides closer together,” she said.

“However,” she added, “continued intransigence on the part of the blockading states, their ongoing policy of escalation, and their inability to retreat from steps already taken against Qatar have all served to obstruct mediation efforts.”