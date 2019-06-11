Breaking: Netanyahu will attend October pre-indictment hearing

Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyer has told the attorney general the Israeli prime minister will attend a hearing on his three criminal cases on October 2, Monday. This comes after Netanyahu failed to convince Avichai Mandelblit to postpone it, The Time of Israel reports.

Read: Ex-Israel Defence Minister Ya’alon slams Netanyahu: ‘Hamas also elected democratically’

In a video posted online, Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad said, “We will come to the hearing, but it would have been right to reconsider the date and delay it… We believe there are significant arguments justifying postponing the [hearing] date,” and complained of “dozens of missing documents” in the case files provided to him.