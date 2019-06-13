Iran’s Zarif: Everything is possible during ‘circumstances of tension’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that everything is possible in the times of increased tensions which the region is experiencing.

“There is no difference between military and economic war,” he said in an interview with the Al-Arabi TV, adding that “in the circumstances of tension, everything is possible and the region is the biggest victim”.

However, the Iranian minister said that his country will not allow the United States to “impose a unilateral war on our people and inevitably everyone will be harmed. War is war.”

Zarif added that “three countries in the region believe they can maintain their security through their relations with the United States”, but he stressed that these countries were “mistaken”, in an apparent reference to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel.

READ: Trump says Iran nuclear deal possible as sanctions bite