UN: Iran ‘weeks not months’ away from enough uranium to make bomb

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said Iran is just weeks rather than months away from obtaining enough enriched uranium to develop a nuclear bomb.

In a report published yesterday, Grossi said: “This does not mean that Iran possesses or will possess a nuclear weapon in that period of time.”

“Although uranium enrichment to levels close to weapons-grade levels constitutes a cause for concern, that does not mean that Iran has or would have a nuclear weapon in that space of time,” he explained.

He added that “a functional nuclear warhead requires many other things independently from the production of the fissile material”, noting that Iran’s nuclear goals remain a “matter of speculation.”

