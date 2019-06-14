Iraqi president stresses Christians’ role in building Iraq

Iraqi President, Barham Salih stressed, Thursday, the importance of the role played by Christian Iraqis in building Iraq and their contribution to its progress and civilisation.

The Iraqi president made the remarks during a meeting with the Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, Cardinal Mar Louis Raphaël I Sako held at the as-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

President Salih said that Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq scheduled for 2020 is “historic”.

“The visit of His Holiness Pope Francis is of historical importance to the Iraqi people in general and the Christians in particular,” Salih said during the meeting, adding that he had met with the Pope and sensed his support for Iraq’s efforts to restore security, peace and stability among all Iraqi factions.

Cardinal Sako expressed his appreciation of the president’s role in supporting the Christians and efforts to strengthen the bonds of national unity among the Iraqi people.