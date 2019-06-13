FM: Iraq, Oman ‘force for peace in the region’

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said yesterday that his country would coordinate its positions with the Sultanate of Oman, inside and outside the Arab League.

Al-Hakim made the remarks during a joint press conference with his visiting Omani counterpart Yusuf Bin Alawi in Baghdad.

“We discussed with the Omani minister the situation in Palestine, the Syrian crisis and the region in general as well as issues that serve the interests of the two countries,” Alhakim said.

“We seek to strengthen relations with the Sultanate at the highest levels, and we will raise issues of common understandings within the Arab League for discussion,” he added.

According to the Iraqi minister, the two countries have agreed to sign memoranda of understandings relating to political issues and coordinate their positions within the Arab League.

For his part, Bin Alawi said the Iraqi and Omani foreign ministries are working to consolidate relations in a way that makes them “a force for peace in the region”.

The Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement that Bin Alawi’s visit to Iraq aims to ​​support efforts led by Baghdad and Muscat to contain the escalating tension between Iran and the US.