Belgium suspends arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia

Belgian State Council decided on Friday to suspend the licenses of arms exports to Saudi Arabia fearing their use against civilians in Yemen, media sources reported.

In recent months Belgium’s Foreign Minister Didier Reynders has been a vocal advocate against arms sales to the kingdom because of its human rights violations in Yemen.

In May, he said: “I think that it would be good to suspend contracts of selling arms to Saudi Arabia,” calling for the three Belgian regions to act accordingly.

