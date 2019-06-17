MBS: We seek ‘justice and accountability’ for Khashoggi murder

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has sparked anger on social media after he told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was “a very painful crime”.

The kingdom, he continued, has taken all “the necessary steps to hold all those involved in this crime accountable.”

“Unfortunately, those accused of committing the crime are government employees, and we seek justice and accountability. Any party seeking to politically exploit the case must cease doing so and present whatever evidence it has to the courts in the kingdom to help achieve justice.”

A number of journalists and social media users criticised the interview demanding the Saudi prince reveal the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body and explain who ordered senior officials to commit the crime.

A Saudi hit squad assassinated Khashoggi on 2 October 2018 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, however his body has not yet been found.

