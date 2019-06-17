Khashoggi’s son marks Father’s Day with grief

Son of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi marked the Father’s Day with a very short but meaningful tweet on Sunday.

Salah Khashoggi, mentioned his father’s twitter account saying “Happy Father’s Day”.

His father, Khashoggi, a journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

Father’s Day is celebrated across the world on the third Sunday of June to celebrate fathers and fatherhood as well as to mark paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society.