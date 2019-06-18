Abbas to order presidential, parliamentary elections

Executive Director of the Palestinian Central Elections Committee Hisham Kuheil revealed yesterday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has order presidential and parliamentary elections to be held soon, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

According to the news site, Kuheil said that the presidential and the parliamentary elections will take place on different days.

The elections committee, Kuheil said, would start a new stage of discussions with the Palestinian political factions to discuss carrying out the elections including in Jerusalem.

The last general elections in the occupied Palestinian territories were held in 2006 when Hamas won an overwhelming victory.

The PA, Fatah, Israel, the US and most Arab and European countries did not accept Hamas’ victory leading to an internal division which has been ongoing until today.

READ: Abbas approved 67% pay rise for PA officials despite West Bank economic collapse