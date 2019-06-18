US warns citizens to be cautious after car bombs hit Saudi

The United States Consulate has warned American citizens in Saudi Arabia to take extreme caution following two car bombings that hit the city of Jeddah, causing several injuries, the Middle East Eye news site reported yesterday.

The site said the US consulate was “aware of two car bombings in Jeddah” on 7 June that were not reported at the time in local, Arab or international media.

The “tersely worded alert” as described by the news site added that the consulate was not aware of any US citizens hurt in the bombings.

The unreported Jeddah attacks are believed not to be related to the attacks on the Abha International Airport, south of the kingdom, in which 26 people were injured. Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.

