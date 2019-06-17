3 children, woman killed in Saudi-led coalition raid in Yemen

Three children and a woman were killed yesterday while others were wounded in a Saudi-led coalition air strike that was targeting the Yemeni district of Abes in Sanaa’s northern province of Hajjah.

“The Arab alliance fighter jets have targeted a house in Abes’ Al-Jar neighbourhood, killing three children and a woman, and injuring another woman,” the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah said.

The press office of the alliance’s fifth military told Russia Today (RT) that its air strikes had destroyed “a rocket launcher belonging to the Houthi militias in Abes,” adding that the coalition aircrafts had also destroyed “a vehicle loaded with mines and explosive devices in Abes’ northern area of Bani Hassan as well as two military vehicles in the Mstba district.”

Impoverished Yemen has remained in a state of civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at reversing Houthi military gains and shoring up Yemen’s embattled government.

According to UN officials, more than 50,000 people have been killed in the war, while more than 11 per cent of the country’s population has been displaced.