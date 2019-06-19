Ahed Tamimi injured in West Bank car crash

Released prisoner, Ahed Tamimi, and her parents suffered injuries as a result of a car crash near the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank last night.

A local source said that the vehicle Tamimi and her parents were in swerved off the road linking the villages of Kafr Ain and Nabi Saleh. This resulted in the three passengers sustaining bruises and scratches. They were transported to the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah.

Sources noted that Tamimi and her parents will be discharged this afternoon.

The 18-year-old is back the West Bank after spending three months studying English in the UK. She gained notoriety for slapping an Israeli soldier and forcing him off her family’s land in the occupied West Bank. After footage of the event went viral on social media both her and her mother were arrested and she served eight months in Israeli jails after agreeing to a pleas bargain. She was released in July last year.

