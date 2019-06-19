Indonesia voices condolences for Morsi’s passing

Indonesia Wednesday offered condolences to the family of Egypt’s ousted President Mohamed Morsi after he died unexpectedly during a trial on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We offer deep condolences to the family and people of Egypt. May he be placed in the best place near Allah,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir told Anadolu Agency in Jakarta, Indonesian capital.

Morsi, 67, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, died Monday during a court trial on alleged espionage charges, according to Egyptian state TV.

The death of the former Egyptian president in suspicious circumstances has triggered worldwide condemnation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to accept that Morsi died of natural causes, and the UN has called for an impartial investigation into the circumstances of his death.

“Any sudden death in custody must be followed by a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation carried out by an independent body to clarify the cause of death,” said Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

