On World Refugee Day, Hamas warns of conspiracies against Palestine refugees

Marking World Refugee Day, the Chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in Exile, Maher Salah, stressed that his movement must face the conspiracies facing Palestinian refugees, a statement said.

Palestinian refugees were displaced from their homes in 1948 by Zionist gangs using systematic terror, killings, destruction and depopulation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation does not recognise the Palestinian refugees in violation of international resolutions.

The Israeli occupation, in addition, continues to take measures to liquidate the Palestinian cause, in coordination with the US administration which is promoting the deal of the century which aimed to abolish the issue of the Palestinian refugees by ending UNRWA.

On the occasion of the World Refugee Day, Hamas reiterated that the issue of the Palestinian refugees the fairest cause, calling for the implementation of all international resolutions related to them.

“We will continue to confront any plan intended to liquidate the issue of the Palestinian refugees and will uphold the refugees’ rights to return and self-determination without any condition,” Salah said in the statement.

He added: “The international community along with its humanitarian organisations, especially the UNRWA, should provide health care, relief, and development to Palestine refugees.”

He continued: “We reject UNRWA’s services to Palestinian refugees be cut off or halted and oppose any bid to move the UNRWA-provided services to the hosting countries.”

Salah renewed his movement’s call to all the hosting countries to grant the Palestinian refugees all their humanitarian and social rights and lift the sanctions imposed on them, as well as back their right to return and self-determination and reject resettlement.”

The senior Hamas leader also said: “The Palestinian refugees have a right to take political action in support of the Palestinian cause and work towards ending the occupation and restoring their right of return, which should be guaranteed.”

Salah also said of refugees, that they “must have representation in the Palestinian institutions which is proportionate to their number.”