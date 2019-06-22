Saudi Aramco to reduce expenditure on ministers, including Al-Falih

Saudi Aramco is planning to impose new measures to reduce its annual expenditure on senior officials and ministers, including current Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

The measures aim to separate the company from the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, as well as to protect it legally and prevent global investor criticism. The move is also intended to prepare for the possibility of its future listing on the global stock exchange, according to the Financial Times.

The British newspaper explained that the expenses to be reduced include expenditure on and “high salaries” of some ministers, which the company used to pay and keep confidential.

Al-Falih – who is also the director of Aramco – uses some of the company’s airplanes and often stays in expensive hotel suites. This has negatively affected the profits of Aramco, the world’s largest oil and gas company by revenue with a net income of $111 billion in 2018.

According to eight different sources close to the company and the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, these plans have become more important given that rumours of Aramco’s listing on the stock exchange have recently been gaining attention.

The sources pointed out that the company’s association with the ministry leaves it vulnerable to legal measures that may be taken in the United States, based on a recent Congressional bill allowing the administration of President Donald Trump to sue members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for alleged complicity in oil prices. This may affect the company’s properties in the United States.

According to previous US reports, Aramco paid about $160 billion to the government in 2018 in the form of dividends, taxes and intellectual property royalties. Aramco had produced an average of 13.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018.

Aramco’s headquarters is located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, while its offices and businesses are spread throughout the Kingdom, with more than 70,000 employees from around the world.

