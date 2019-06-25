After Bashir complains, Sudan attempts to eliminate mosquitoes from prison

Sudanese authorities have carried out a pest control campaign in the Koper Prison in Khartoum in response to complaints by ousted President Omar Bashir about the mosquitoes in the prison, Sudanese news outlets have reported.

Sudanese authorities have also carried out general maintenance and reparations operations for the prison’s restrooms, Sudanese media reported, citing the Tayyar newspaper.

Reports also circulated about Bashir, who was forced to step down in April after mass protests against his rule, having his meals delivered to him from outside the prison.

Last Thursday, during a visit by a delegation from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to the Koper Prison, Bashir complained to the delegation about mosquitoes. He is being held in a room with two beds and an en suite bathroom.