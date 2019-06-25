Trump announces sanctions on Ayatollah Khomeini, who died in 1989

US President Donald Trump has been roundly mocked for announcing sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini… who died 30 years ago.

President Trump has just signed an executive order to deny Iran's Supreme Leader and his associates access to key financial resources and support. pic.twitter.com/14qE9iUe61 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 24, 2019

Trump said in a video released by the White House: “Ayatollah Khomeini and his office will not be spared from the sanctions.”

He went on to say that the measures were a “strong and proportionate response.”

Khomeini served as Supreme Leader until his death in 1989.

Although he most likely meant current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini, confused Twitter users were quick to point out his mistake:

OMG. You can’t make this up. Trump says US is sanctioning Ayatollah Khomeini who died decades ago. He meant Khamenei, of course, but add this to the pile blunders! pic.twitter.com/uDIUrirYt5 — Bessma Momani (@b_momani) June 24, 2019

Trump said he's placing new sanctions on Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini — he died in 1989 pic.twitter.com/eyvenzcuNs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 24, 2019

Today Trump idiotically hit Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini with sanctions even though he’s been dead for 30 years. To be fair, Trump has been dead inside for 30 years so it’s understandable that he would make that mistake. — God (@thegoodgodabove) June 25, 2019

Others used the mistake to laugh at him:

Khomeini when he hears he’s been sanctioned (sorry) pic.twitter.com/WehCq6Xb9E — Murtaza Mohammad Hussain (@MazMHussain) June 24, 2019

Saw Ayatollah Khomeini was trending, knew he's been dead a long time, and said to myself, "This has @realDonaldTrump 's stupidity written all over it." pic.twitter.com/cgO5QW1hyp — Sheryle B. (@cadesmomsheryle) June 25, 2019

JUST IN: Ayatollah Khomeini responds to Trump's sanctions announcement pic.twitter.com/AMcAMnaN9T — Mr Brick Housewall (@BrickHousewall) June 24, 2019

Others worried about other dead leaders who could also potentially face sanctions from beyond the grave:

Trump just sanctioned the Ayatollah Khomeini. Saddam Hussein must be shaking in his boots right about now. — Ham on Wry (@realHamOnWry) June 24, 2019

What's next? Sanctions on Gaddafi, Saddam and Mussolini? Perhaps Santa, the Tooth Fairy and Bigfoot? — TFA (@nitzafezet) June 25, 2019

This comes as Tehran accused the White House of being ‘afflicted with a mental retardation’, and called his sanctions “outrageous and idiotic.”

