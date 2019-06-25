Portuguese / Spanish / English

Trump announces sanctions on Ayatollah Khomeini, who died in 1989

June 25, 2019 at 3:51 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, Twitter Trends, US
US President Donald Trump [Gage Skidmore/Flickr]
US President Donald Trump has been roundly mocked for announcing sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini… who died 30 years ago.

Trump said in a video released by the White House: “Ayatollah Khomeini and his office will not be spared from the sanctions.”

He went on to say that the measures were a “strong and proportionate response.”

Khomeini served as Supreme Leader until his death in 1989.

Although he most likely meant current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini, confused Twitter users were quick to point out his mistake:

Others used the mistake to laugh at him:

Others worried about other dead leaders who could also potentially face sanctions from beyond the grave:

This comes as Tehran accused the White House of being ‘afflicted with a mental retardation’, and called his sanctions “outrageous and idiotic.”

