Jordan faces memorandum of distrust over participation in Bahrain conference

A parliamentary bloc in Jordan has adopted a memorandum of distrust against the government of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz due to its participation in the Bahrain workshop, which will lay out the economic aspect of the deal of the century.

The parliamentary reform bloc, which is affiliated to the Islamic Movement in Jordan, conveyed a message in a statement to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, condemning Jordan’s participation in the Bahrain conference.

According to Arabi21, the bloc said in its message: “The government has turned a blind eye to the popular and parliamentary position, which expressed its rejection of Jordan’s participation in the ominous Bahrain workshop. The government has rejected all the messages addressed to it to warn it against the contravention of the position of the Jordanian public and the national consensus. It has insisted as usual on taking positions that do not serve Jordan’s interests and are not in line with its citizens’ interests.”